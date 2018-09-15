All Blacks eye title triumph against Boks today

WELLINGTON: The All Blacks are on the verge of wrapping up the Rugby Championship with two games to spare when they face a struggling Springbok side in Wellington on Saturday.

The world champions start as heavy favourites with the once ferocious battles between New Zealand and South Africa becoming a fading memory.The All Blacks have won 11 of their last 12 encounters, including the last six by an average margin of 23 points.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said South Africa’s aim was simply to reduce their error rate and “give it our best shot”, while the All Blacks were motivated by the silverware and not the traditional rivalry.

He then struggled to talk up the Springboks, who were once regarded as New Zealand’s fiercest rivals but arrive in disarray after two straight defeats and with coach Rassie Erasmus voicing fears he could get the sack. The All Blacks go into the Test with a maximum 15 points from three games while South Africa are second with six points with Australia and Argentina on four.

A bonus-point win would seal a third straight title for New Zealand, who have won 15 of the 22 southern hemisphere championships since 1996. Despite the contrasting fortunes of the two sides, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen claimed South Africa, now ranked just seventh in the world, could be considered favourites.

Kolisi said the Springboks had learned from the mistakes made in their losses to Argentina and Australia, and how they fared against the All Blacks would be a measure of how much they had improved. In the New Zealand leg of the Rugby Championship last year, the All Blacks won 57-0, their biggest winning margin against South Africa, but in the return match in Cape Town they scraped home 25-24.