Ex-ICC chief Zaheer meets sports minister

LAHORE: Legendary batsman and former president of International Cricket Council (ICC) Zaheer Abbas called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Both Zaheer Abbas and Punjab Sports Minister discussed ways and means to promote sports in Punjab province. Taimoor Khan welcomed the iconic cricketer, who is also known as Asian Bradman, at his office. The Minister, on this occasion, said that Punjab govt is making effective efforts for the promotion of sports in the province. “Punjab has enormous talent in every sports and our govt as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is utilizing all resources for polishing that talent”. Zaheer assured the minister of his full cooperation for the growth of sports. Meanwhile, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr Umar Saif also met with sports minister at his office the same day.