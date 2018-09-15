Lopetegui opposes Girona-Barca match in US

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui believes staging Girona’s home game against Barcelona in the United States would harm the equality of La Liga. “I’m not in favour of it,” Lopetegui said on Friday.

Barcelona and Girona have signed a formal request — made by La Liga to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday — asking that the game, originally scheduled to be at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi, be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26. Barca boss Ernesto Valverde insists an agreement for the fixture to be moved is still “far away”, even if he admitted Friday his players had discussed the issue and there is an “intention” for the match to go abroad.

In theory, the switch could favour Barca at the expense of Girona, who would be giving up the advantages of holding a fixture on home turf. Lopetegui believes any change upsets the balance of the league. Valverde did not miss the chance to point out that his team beat Girona 3-0 in Montilivi last season. He also said a decisive agreement to take the match to the US is still some way off. “We will wait to see how everything evolves,” Valverde said on Friday.