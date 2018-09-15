Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sports

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Klopp’s WC stars face Tottenham today

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes too much demand is placed on international stars who have had barely any rest following the World Cup.

Klopp’s men play away on Saturday against Tottenham who had nine players involved on the final weekend of the World Cup, less than a month before the start of their Premier League campaign.

The likes of England captain Harry Kane, midfielder Dele Alli and victorious French skipper Hugo Lloris were thrown straight back into action by Mauricio Pochettino.But Alli and Lloris are now sidelined by injury, while Kane has looked jaded in the opening weeks of the season.

“A good pre-season should be at least three or four weeks,” said Klopp. “That is how it is, the body needs the time only to calm down from an intense season - they didn’t have it. “We ask too much from the players, we constantly want them ready and if they are not we are not happy. It is a weird situation. “Now with the Nations League, international managers cannot rest players because it is a proper competition. It is a constant challenge for all of us.” Liverpool were less affected by the demands of World Cup action than their title rivals and it has shown in their fine start to the season with four straight Premier League wins to sit top of the table.

Unlike Spurs’ England contingent, Klopp has bedded captain Jordan Henderson slowly back into action, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s early exits in Russia with Egypt and Senegal meant they had a few weeks of pre-season training. Kane has been a constant scourge of Liverpool, scoring five times in seven appearances against the Reds, including twice in a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley last season.

And Klopp is sure Kane will find his best form, even if he hopes it comes after Saturday.“We all knew it after the World Cup, especially after England came that far, they have had no rest,” added Klopp.

“Harry played from the first match on, so maybe he had two weeks holiday - that is nothing. “He is a physical worker, he uses his body every day. He cannot get a rest match-wise but he will find his form and maybe at the weekend.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC