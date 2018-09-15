Sat September 15, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Formulating compact sports policy top priority: Aamir Jan

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, in a statement on Friday, said formulating a compact sports policy is Punjab govt’s top priority and in this regard proper work has already begun. He said Punjab’s sports calendar is under process and it will be issued shortly after completion.

Aamir Jan said Punjab govt is involving all the stakeholders such as sports associations, orgnisations, schools and colleges for this purpose. “We want to take complete input from all stakeholders so that a comprehensive sports policy can be formulated. After completing our work we will send the sports policy to govt for final approval and implementation,” he added.

He stated that Sports Board Punjab is making all out efforts and emphasizing to provide maximum sports facilities to youth of the province. “It’s right time for parents to make effective efforts to set free their children from mobile phobia and other negative activities and motivate them for healthy sports activities,” he continued. Aamir Jan further informed that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is focusing on the complete revival of neglected games in the province. “We are planning to hold regular District Sports Championship as per our sports calendar activities. According to plan, 34 games will be organized at district, divisional and Punjab level in the months of Oct, Nov and December every year”.

Aamir Jan said: “In this way, all the talented players of province will have a great opportunity to prove their mettle at wider scale from grassroots level to provincial level and if a player is blessed with outstanding talent he can represent the country at international level as well,” he elaborated. He said that Sports Board Punjab has established 15 playfields in Lahore.

“These sports facilities are near completion. The Gaoshala Sports Complex has top class sports facilities like cricket ground, kabaddi and football ground in it. It is great sports facility for the young generation of the area.” DG SBP Aamir Jan said it’s easy to establish sports projects anywhere but the actual task is to make them operational and incline the youth to utilize these particular facilities properly, he concluded.

Comments

