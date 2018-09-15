Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sports

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vicente asks Aussie club to play Bolt in defence

SYDNEY: World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque has some advice for sprint king Usain Bolt’s new Australian club — play him in defence.

The Jamaican superstar has been handed the chance to train with the Central Coast Mariners for an indefinite period in a bid to prove he has what it takes to earn a professional playing contract. The eight-time Olympic champion made his debut late last month in a 20-minute cameo as a substitute during a friendly, starting in his favoured left wing position.

He nearly scored but tired quickly and admitted he was not match-fit, with Australian pundits saying he had plenty of work ahead to make the grade.

Del Bosque, whose eight-year reign as Spain coach ended after their last-16 exit at Euro 2016, said it was possible Bolt could fulfil his dream of becoming a footballer, despite being 32. “For a team that counter-attacks hard and transitions quickly into open space, sure (he would fit in). It would be possible, of course,” de Bosque, who guided Spain to the 2010 World Cup title, told the Olympic Channel.But he suggested the 100m world record holder would be better in defence than up front.

“With space, he could be a very good footballer,” said del Bosque, who also steered Real Madrid to Champions League success. “He could be a full-back that covers a lot of space, but it depends, because it’s not just about covering 100, or 60 or 70 metres of the pitch. “It’s about doing it many times over and that requires stamina which I don’t know whether he has or not — although I’m sure he has prepared.

“Without a doubt as a full-back, with his back towards the crowd and the touchline, that’s where he would be most useful.” Bolt, who retired from athletics last year, has previously tried out with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway, to no avail.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC