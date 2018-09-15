Pep keen to tie down Sterling with new deal

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has urged Raheem Sterling to end his prolonged contract talks with Manchester City and sign an extended deal with the Premier League champions.

The England forward is expected to be back in action for City against Fulham this weekend after missing the Three Lions’ clashes with Spain and Switzerland over the past week with a slight back injury. But it is Sterling’s long-term status Guardiola wants resolved.

Sterling and City’s hierarchy spent much of last season in contract negotiations before the player, whose current deal expires in 2020, put them on hold, preferring to concentrate on England’s World Cup campaign.

The 23-year-old was also hoping that a strong personal showing in Russia might strengthen his bargaining position. But having failed to find the net as England reached the last four, talks have re-opened.

Reports have suggested that the former Liverpool forward, currently on a reported Â£175,000 ($229,000) a week, is seeking a pay rise of Â£100,000 a week.