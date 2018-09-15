Ronaldo’s Juventus begin Champions title quest tomorrow

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo faces Sassuolo on Sunday still chasing his maiden competitive goal for Italian champions Juventus before he returns to Spain for the first time in the Champions League.

Bolstered by five-time winner Ronaldo, Juventus begin their quest for the Champions League title which has eluded them since 1996 in Valencia next Wednesday. Despite a seventh straight Serie A title last season the Turin giants plunged into the red with a 19.2-million-euro ($22.4m) loss as a result of their European quarter-final exit. Serie A returns after a two-week international break with former Real Madrid player Ronaldo having skipped Portugal duty to focus on his new club, just as his teammate, Croatia’s World Cup runner-up Mario Mandzukic, did.During the break the 33-year-old was pictured relaxing on board his yacht off St Tropez on the French Riveria.

“Vitamin D,” wrote the five-time Ballon d’Or winner under a photo of him lounging on the deck of his yacht. “As my teammates say, back to reality, work done,” he later posted. “Feeling good!! Let’s go.” Coach Massimiliano Allegri says he is not concerned that Ronaldo has failed to find the net despite 23 shots at goal in three games. “It takes time. We’ll all be fresher after the break and that’s when the real season starts,” said Allegri.

Ronaldo had to wait until his fourth game for Real Madrid last season to get his first league goal. Germany midfielder Sami Khedira pointed out in an interview after his contract at Juventus was extended this week that the Portuguese star was brought in not to rack up goals but to make the difference in the Champions League and turn “dreams into reality”. Juventus beat Sassuolo 7-0 in their final match last season, but the club from Modena have made a strong start this campaign and are just behind the champions in the table after two wins and a draw.

Fixtures (all time GMT)

Saturday: Inter Milan v Parma (1300), Napoli v Fiorentina (1600), Frosione v Sampdoria (1830)

Sunday: Roma v Chievo (1030), Genoa v Bologna, Juventus v Sassuolo, Udinese v Torino, Empoliv Lazio (1600), Cagliari v AC Milan (1830)

Monday: SPAL v Atalanta (1830).