Pinot wins 19th stage

LA RABASSA, Andorra: Britain’s Simon Yates, of Mitchelton, tightened his grip on the Tour of Spain red jersey on Friday after a thrilling 19th stage in the mountains won by Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

Yates started the 154.4 km ride from Lleida to Andorra with a lead of 25secs over Movistar leader Alejandro Valverde. But, as the Spanish veteran struggled to keep pace on the climb to the summit finish of La Rabassa, Yates forged ahead to stretch his advantage to 1min 38sec.