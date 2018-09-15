Ponting backs Khawaja to get over ‘Asian problems’

SYDNEY: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has backed Usman Khawaja, the current number three batsman, to overcome his perennial Asian problems even as Australia embark on a two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Calling Khawaja as Australia’s “best batsman by a street”, the former number three believes that the Queenslander can overcome his issues and lead by example as a depleted batting line-up looks to overcome Pakistan in their home conditions.

Australia’s series against Pakistan will be their first Test series since the ‘sandpaper fiasco’ during the South Africa Tests, which ended with the then captain Steven Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, all being handed suspensions by Cricket Australia (CA). With plenty of firepower missing in the batting line-up, Ponting reckons that the experience of Khawaja will come in handy as Australia begin a new era. “There’s been lots of different discussions over the last couple of years about Khawaja and how to get the best out of him,” Ponting told cricket.com.au, on Friday (September 14). “(People wonder), ‘is he an Australian Test match player only? Do we just not pick him on the subcontinent?’” “I just think you’ve got to keep picking him - with Warner and those guys out, he’s clearly our best batsman by a street. The more he can play in those conditions, the more he’ll start to work it out.

Having played 33 Tests, Khawaja has a decent average of 42, but it’s obscured by the fact that most of his runs have come in home conditions, where he averages a mighty 59.38 from 18 Tests. Cut to the sub-continent, he has scored only 117 runs at a pitiful average of 14.62, with the highest score of 26. Often harassed by spin, Khawaja is yet to convince in sub-continental conditions, although he will travel to UAE with some good batting form, having scored a century for Australia ‘A’ during the recent tour to India.

Ponting, who himself struggled to master conditions in the subcontinent, is sympathetic towards the southpaw and believes that the 31-year-old has the game to succeed in such conditions. “It’s difficult. I was a bit the same; the first few tours I had to India, I struggled. But the more I played, the more I learned about how I was going to survive and how I was going to cope. The last couple of tours I had there were some of the best I ever had.

The former Australian captain was also convinced about the selection of Victorian left-arm spinner Jon Holland and tipped him to be a part of what could be captain Tim Paine’s two-spin strategy, along with off-spinner, Nathan Lyon.

Australia begin their UAE sojourn with a four-day practice game against Pakistan A before the first Test starts on October 7th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.