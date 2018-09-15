Sat September 15, 2018
World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Ancient altar reveals Mayan ‘Game of Thrones’ dynasty

GUATEMALA CITY: A 1,500 year old Mayan altar discovered in a small archeological site in northern Guatemala is drawing comparisons to popular fantasy drama television series “Game of Thrones” for its descriptions of the Kaanul dynasty’s political strategies aimed at bringing entire cities under its control.

The altar, carved out of limestone and weighing around one ton was found at the La Corona archeological site in the jungle region close to the borders with Mexico and Belize, Tomas Barrientos, co-director of excavations and investigations at the site told journalists. Barrientos said the altar was found in a temple and showed King Chak Took Ich’aak, La Corona’s ruler, “sitting and holding a scepter from which emerge two patron gods of the city.” According to studies, the 1.46-meter by 1.2-meter slab contains a hieroglyphic Mayan inscription corresponding to May 12, 544. Other discoveries have allowed researchers to determine that King Chak Took Ich’aak also governed the nearby city of El Peru-Waka some 20 years later.

Barrientos says these pieces of evidence show that the Kaanul dynasty, or Serpent Kingdom, developed a political movement in La Corona that allowed them to defeat their Tikal “arch rivals” in 562 and thereafter rule the Mayan lowlands in southeast Mesoamerica for two centuries.

That political movement was based around alliances with small cities surrounding Tikal ahead of the final victory push. Alongside those revelations, researchers also found details of a wedding between a princess from the Serpent Kingdom and a King of La Corona, Barrientos said. “This altar shows us a part of Guatemala’s history and in this case, around 1,500 years ago, I would call this the historical Mayan version of Game of Thrones,” he added.

