Ex-Trump aide pleads guilty, to cooperate with Mueller probe

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate in the special counsel investigation of possible campaign collusion with Russia.

In a plea deal to avert a second trial on money laundering and illegal lobbying charges, Manafort agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and another count of obstruction of justice.

The decision by Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to plead guilty to criminal charges to avoid a second trial has “nothing to do” with the president, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with the president or his victorious 2016 presidential campaign. It is totally unrelated,” she said.Manafort could eventually be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison as a part of the deal, and will forfeit four real estate properties worth millions of dollars, as well as bank accounts and a life insurance policy.

The move comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia increasingly pressures the White House.It avoids a potentially explosive trial that could embarrass the president and his Republican party during the seven weeks before hotly contested national elections.

A White House spokeswoman quickly sought to distance Trump from the plea deal, saying Manafort’s admission of guilt was “totally unrelated” to Trump.Manafort, who worked for the Trump campaign for nearly six months in the middle of 2016, was already convicted in a separate jury trial on eight counts related to financial fraud in August. But those charges, as well as the two counts covered in Friday’s plea deal, were unrelated to the campaign.