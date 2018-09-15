Sat September 15, 2018
World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Indian college student abducted, gang-raped

NEW DELHI: A college student was abducted and raped by three men in India’s northern Haryana state while on her way home from a tuition class, the latest sexual attack to shock the country.

The 19-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped, police said Friday. “She knows the three accused as they are from the same village (as the girl). They are on the run at the moment,” said Anirudh Kumar, a local police official. Haryana, governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is a largely rural and conservative state. “Our prime minister says save your daughter and educate them, how can we do that?” the mother of the victim told reporters.

Comments

