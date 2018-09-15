Yemen’s Houthis say launch missile at Aramco refinery

DUBAI: The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said it had launched on Friday a missile towards an oil refinery of Saudi Aramco in Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Saudi-led coalition, fighting the Houthis in Yemen’s war, and Aramco could not be reached immediately for comment. UN’s Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths has met the country’s Huthi rebels in a push for new peace talks amid fighting around the strategic port city of Hodeida.

Griffiths travelled to the Omani capital Muscat to meet the rebels after they refused to attend negotiations in Geneva last week. Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the Huthi delegation, and fellow rebel official Abdelmalak al-Ajri discussed the reasons for their absence from Geneva with the United Nations envoy, the rebel-run Saba news agency said.

The first negotiations between Yemen’s warring sides in two years were scheduled to start last Thursday, but a Yemeni government delegation left after the Huthis decided not to attend.