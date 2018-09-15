3 Palestinians shot dead in Israel-Gaza border clashes

GAZA CITY: Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old, were shot dead by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

The ministry said 12-year-old Shadi Abdel Aal was shot east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.It had previously said he was 14 and a medical source had named him as Mustafa Abed Rabbo.

Two 21-year-olds, Hani Afana and Mohammed Shaqqura, were also shot dead in separate incidents near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and Al-Bureij in the centre of the coastal enclave, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said an estimated 13,000 people were involved in “riots” at different locations, some of them burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails.Scuffles broke out between Israeli forces and dozens of pro-Palestinian activists Friday at a village slated for demolition in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli bulldozer sought to close off a route to the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar by dumping rocks and earth on it, sparking a protest that led to small clashes.Three people were arrested, a police spokesman said.

Activists said among them was a French law professor, Frank Romano, but the police did not confirm his arrest.The village of roughly 200 people is at risk of being demolished at any time, despite fierce criticism from key European nations.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor, has defended his policy of punishing the Palestinians to push them into new peace talks with Israel.

In an interview with the New York Times published three days after the US administration evicted the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from its Washington offices, Kushner said the controversial method would eventually yield results.

“There were too many false realities that were created - that people worship - that I think needed to be changed,” he said.“All we’re doing is dealing with things as we see them and not being scared out of doing the right thing. I think, as a result, you have a much higher chance of actually achieving a real peace,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority has suspended all contact with the Trump administration after the president ordered the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, whose eastern area the Palestinians claim as their own capital.

The administration has also slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian refugee agencies and aid groups.“Nobody is entitled to American aid,” Kushner said, insisting that the peace talks were not stalled. “In every negotiation I’ve ever been in,” he said, “before somebody gets to ‘yes,’ their answer is ‘no,’” he told the newspaper.