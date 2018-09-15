Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 Palestinians shot dead in Israel-Gaza border clashes

GAZA CITY: Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old, were shot dead by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

The ministry said 12-year-old Shadi Abdel Aal was shot east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.It had previously said he was 14 and a medical source had named him as Mustafa Abed Rabbo.

Two 21-year-olds, Hani Afana and Mohammed Shaqqura, were also shot dead in separate incidents near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and Al-Bureij in the centre of the coastal enclave, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said an estimated 13,000 people were involved in “riots” at different locations, some of them burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails.Scuffles broke out between Israeli forces and dozens of pro-Palestinian activists Friday at a village slated for demolition in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli bulldozer sought to close off a route to the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar by dumping rocks and earth on it, sparking a protest that led to small clashes.Three people were arrested, a police spokesman said.

Activists said among them was a French law professor, Frank Romano, but the police did not confirm his arrest.The village of roughly 200 people is at risk of being demolished at any time, despite fierce criticism from key European nations.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor, has defended his policy of punishing the Palestinians to push them into new peace talks with Israel.

In an interview with the New York Times published three days after the US administration evicted the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from its Washington offices, Kushner said the controversial method would eventually yield results.

“There were too many false realities that were created - that people worship - that I think needed to be changed,” he said.“All we’re doing is dealing with things as we see them and not being scared out of doing the right thing. I think, as a result, you have a much higher chance of actually achieving a real peace,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority has suspended all contact with the Trump administration after the president ordered the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, whose eastern area the Palestinians claim as their own capital.

The administration has also slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian refugee agencies and aid groups.“Nobody is entitled to American aid,” Kushner said, insisting that the peace talks were not stalled. “In every negotiation I’ve ever been in,” he said, “before somebody gets to ‘yes,’ their answer is ‘no,’” he told the newspaper.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC