IGP orders probe into torture of cop

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud on Friday ordered an inquiry into the torture on a traffic warden by a motorist on the Sher Shah Suri Road.

The video of a motorist hitting a traffic warden near the Cantonment Railway Station on the Sher Shah Suri Road went viral on the social media Friday. The man was seen insulting and torturing the warden as other cops on the spot didn’t interfere. The IGP took notice of the video and ordered Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman to probe the incident and take action against the culprit.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused Riaz, stated to be a lecturer. “Yes, we have arrested the man who had manhandled the traffic warden,” confirmed an official of the East Cantonment Police Station.