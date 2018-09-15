Sat September 15, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2018

SNGPL says ongoing projects to improve supply

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said that the provincial capital will get better pressure and more gas after the completion of the recently launched projects, including an 8-inch pipe from Karak via Darra Adamkhel.

A press release from the office of SNGPL office in Peshawar claimed the company was working for improved gas supply in the areas of Peshawar.

The press release said not only the pressure issue was being resolved but the line losses have also been reduced during the last five years. “Peshawar city is presently being fed from two feeding stations from transmission lines at Tarnab GT Road and Shah Alam Charsadda Road.

In order to overcome low gas pressure and to supply adequate gas to city of Peshawar and Hayatabad Industrial Estate, SNGPL has started construction of 32 kilometres long and 8-inch diameter

transmission line from Akhurwal area of Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar’s Ring Road till Achini village and Hayatabad Township,” said the press release.

“The SNGPL is committed to executing the project in next 5 to 6 months. The project will benefit the entire Peshawar after having additional 3rd feed at the system. Industrial Zone Hayatabad, Hayatabad & Regi Model Townships will benefit the most from the new line apart from the University Road and adjoining areas,” it added.

It said that construction and commissioning of 12-inchmain supply line along GT Road up to Khyber Road during BRT construction work as part of utilities’ shifting is going on.

Construction of a 10-inch line along Jamrud Road/University Road during BRT construction work as part of utilities’ shifting is underway. The construction activity of the aforesaid line has been almost completed and will be commissioned by end of September. Upon commissioning of the aforesaid line, gas supply of the tail end areas along University Road will improve, said the press release.

