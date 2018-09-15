Kyrgyzstan, IIU to cooperate in education

Islamabad: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan Erik Beishembiev called on President International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and agreed on enhancement of mutual cooperation in field of education.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Qibla Ayaz Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology and Dr. Ziaul Haq, Director General, Islamic Research Institute.

The ambassador lauded the efforts of IIU for disseminating Islamic teachings of peace across the world.

He expressed his appreciation of the IIU for its role in the teaching of various subjects, particularly, Islamic Sciences.

"There should be more collaboration between IIU and universities of Kyrgyzstan so that the country’s institutions send Kyrgyzstan students to the IIU," he said.

He lauded the services of Dr. Al-Draiweesh for Muslim Ummah.

The IIU president briefed the ambassador about the recent conference organised by the university and Piagham-e-Pakistan narrative.

He also informed the ambassador about the activities of the IIU for dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

He added that almost all Muslim countries being represented at the IIU by the students of various Muslim countries.