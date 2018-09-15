Illegal recruitment case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of illegal recruitment reference against Asif Hashmi, the former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and others.

The court has adjourned the hearing by September 28 after appearance of 10 accused in the court. The NAB had filed references against Asif Hashmi and others for illegally recruiting employees in ETPB in violation of rules and regulations. Hashmi served as the ETPB chairperson between 2008 and 2013.

After completing his tenure, he left for abroad. Hashmi returned to Pakistan on February 10, 2018, and was arrested from the Supreme Court premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him.