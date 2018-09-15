Judge recuses himself from Phota DG case

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of the Lahore High Court on Friday declined to hear a petition challenging appointment of Prof Dr Faisal Masood as director general of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) and recused himself from the bench.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Prof Dr Amir Aziz had filed a petition challenging the appointment of Prof Faisal Masood through a public interest petition. In this case, the Punjab government and the respondent PHOTA DG had already submitted their replies on the direction of the court. Advocate Mian Bilal Ahmad had filed the reply on behalf of Dr Faisal Masood defending his appointment.

However, Justice Iqbal recused himself from the case citing personal reasons when the petition was called for hearing on Friday. Representing the petitioner, Advocate Nasir Qureshi had argued that the petitioner said that the post of director general/administrator of PHOTA had never been advertised by the government as required under the rules.

He said the respondent (Masood) himself had advertised the post when he had additional charge of PHOTA DG being vice-chancellor of King Edward Medical University.