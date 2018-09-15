Officials summoned in water case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday decided to club all the cases related to waste of clean water and hear them on daily basis.

The court wondered that clean water is being used to water the plants and wash the roads, adding that preservation of clean water is a sensitive issue and no delay would be done to decide the issue.

The court also summoned officials concerned from departments of Punjab Planning & Development and Housing & Urban Development on a petition questioning waste of clean water by washing roads and cars.

During the hearing, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi observed that matter was of grave importance and required to be decided without delay. Justice Qureshi noted that canal water could be used for watering plants and green belts in the city instead of clean water. He vowed that the court would not let the clean water wasted and take the matter to its logical end.

The judge directed the responsible officials from the planning & development and housing & urban development departments to appear in person on September 17. In a separate hearing, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry sought reply from deputy commissioner Faisalabad on a petition questioning lack of rescue facilities at private swimming pools.