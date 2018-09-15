‘Moist currents penetrating upper parts of country’

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was reported in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan while moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper parts of the country. They said a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 36 hours.

Officials predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions), Islamabad, GB and Kashmir.