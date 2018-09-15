KP CM launches school enrollment drive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that his government was committed to promoting education under Article 25-A of the Constitution "Education for all."

He was addressing the enrollment drive for September 2018 "pick the books and come to school" at Shaheed Hasnain Sharif Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 City Peshawar, said a handout.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Education, Arshad Khan, Director Education Farid Khattak, developmental partner USAID, UNDP, ARC, MCHD, representatives of other organisations, teachers, representative of the media and students attended the meeting.

The chief minister said in 2013, education was in worse condition when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assumed power. Therefore, education budget was enhanced from Rs63 billion to Rs138 billion, he added.

The chief minister said, "Education for all" is a mission envisioned by PTI from the day one. "Article 25-A of the constitution stresses on providing education to all the citizens without any discrimination. The PTI has already formed a policy in this regard. The valuable reforms in the field of education made by PTI government in the previous tenure are the visible proof of our commitment to education," he added.

People gave mandate to the PTI for the second time in the province due to its reforms in the education and other sectors, he said. Mahmood Khan assured to give respectable status to teacher in the society and hoped that teachers would reciprocate it through their commitment and consistency. He assured increase in the education budget for the financial year 2018-19, adding, he would take forward the PTI policies and steps of the previous government.