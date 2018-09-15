Aerial surveillance of Muharram processions to be carried out in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have decided to ensure aerial surveillance during processions in connection with Muharramul Harram in the federal capital. To avoid any untoward incident, a police source said that aerial surveillance would be ensured for processions.

Pillion riding has also been banned till 10th Muharram-ul-Harram while patrolling plan has been devised for effective security in various sectors, he added. Over 12,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, Rangers and FC would perform duties during Muharram-ul-Harram and to thwart any untoward incident.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) visited the Safe City Centre earlier and held meeting in connection with Muharram. He asked safe city staff to have constant monitoring through cameras installed in the city and inform the police immediately in case of observing any suspicious activity.

He said that it has been decided to have constant monitoring of processions routes through cameras. It was also decided to monitor activities of people being put under surveillance following fourth schedule will be strictly monitored.

The SSP directed for strict vigilance to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees. The SSP also directed all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with authorities concerned and also to weed out bushes in the various route areas.

Meanwhile, SSP (Traffic) was asked to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out. It should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. Station House Officers (SHOs) were directed to get the complete bio-data of those volunteers performing security duties. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in case of any suspect around them.