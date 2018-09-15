NA speaker calls on Punjab CM: Journey to achieve new Pakistan has started: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that journey to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan has begun and the foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiserwho called on the chief minister at his office on Friday. During the meeting, various matters, including parliamentary affairs came under discussion. Asad Qaiser congratulated Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended good wishes to him.

The chief minister said that fate of the nation will be changed by following the vision of prime minister and added that work is being done day and night to materialise the dream of prosperity of the people. We all have to play our role in the struggle of a new Pakistan. He said that sectoral reforms are a priority agenda of the PTI government. It is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that effects of change should reach out to every sector. He made it clear that no compromise will be made with regard to the implementation of change agenda and the positive change will be visible to everybody.

The PTI is also implementing a programme of women development, he added. The era of lip service is all but over and it’s time to show performance now. Enhancing the respect of the parliament and bringing national issues under discussion in the apex democratic institution is the collective responsibility of all the political parties, concluded the chief minister.