Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

REUTERS
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘No women, no progress’

LONDON: Gender inequality is one of the greatest barriers to human development progress, UN officials said as they launched an index on Friday showing the countries making the biggest strides and those falling behind.

Niger came bottom of the annual Human Development Index followed by Central African Republic, South Sudan, Chad and Burundi - broadly the same as last year. Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany topped the index, which ranks countries according to their progress in health, education and income.

"We cannot talk of human development without taking into account 50 percent of the population," said Selim Jahan, lead author of the Human Development Report.

"Gender equality and women’s empowerment is absolutely critical. It’s not a side issue." Studies show that when girls stay in education they have more opportunities and healthier, better educated children, which in turn boosts national development.

Jahan said countries needed to address issues including child marriage, the lack of women in politics, the burden of domestic work and low levels of female land ownership.

The report by the United Nations Development Programme, which compiled the first index in 1990, said the world had made significant progress on many fronts, but was "increasingly unequal, unstable and unsustainable".

It warned that inequality in development presented a "grave challenge to progress" and could fuel extremism. Countries rocked by conflict were the biggest sliders on the list.

Syria, plunged 27 places between 2012 and 2017, mainly due to lower life expectancy, Libya fell 26 places and Yemen 20. Experts said Syria could fall further next year as the impact of shrinking incomes, falling school attendance and mass migration took its toll.

The highest risers were Ireland, Botswana, Dominican Republic and Turkey. Overall, life expectancy has increased by almost seven years since 1990 and more than 130 countries now have universal primary school. "Impressive progress has been made," Jahan told a media briefing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC