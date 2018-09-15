Formula One unveils 2021 concept cars to improve racing

SINGAPORE: Formula One on Friday unveiled plans for futuristic new cars to be used from the 2021 season to improve racing and be more attractive to fans.

Ross Brawn, Formula One’s managing director of motorsports, told reporters at the Singapore Grand Prix that the intention was to develop cars that are “more raceable” and that fans would be eager to stick pictures of the new vehicles up on their walls.

“I’m pretty optimistic we are going to produce some great looking cars that are going to be able to race each other more closely,” Brawn said.