Going Stateside upsets La Liga balance, claims Lopetegui

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui believes staging Girona’s home game against Barcelona in the United States would harm the equality of La Liga.

“I’m not in favour of it,” Lopetegui said on Friday.Barcelona and Girona have signed a formal request — made by La Liga to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday — asking that the game, originally scheduled to be at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi, be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde insists an agreement for the fixture to be moved is still “far away”, even if he admitted Friday his players had discussed the issue and there is an “intention” for the match to go abroad.

In theory, the switch could favour Barca at the expense of Girona, who would be giving up the advantages of holding a fixture on home turf.

Lopetegui believes any change upsets the balance of the league. “I think we should all play in the same conditions, on the same pitches - that’s what makes the league equal.”

Valverde did not miss the chance to point out that his team beat Girona 3-0 in Montilivi last season. He also said a decisive agreement to take the match to the US is still some way off.

“We will wait to see how everything evolves,” Valverde said on Friday. “It’s good that we all talk but new things come out every day.

“I have the feeling everything is still a bit up in the air. It has been discussed with the players and there is an intention (for the match to be moved).” Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Saturday while Real Madrid are at Athletic Bilbao.

Both teams have taken nine points out of nine so far, but will have one eye on the Champions League next week, with Barca hosting PSV on Tuesday and Real also at home, to Roma, on Wednesday. “We have a gap of three days between the two,” Valverde said. “The games are very compressed and we will have to rotate players to avoid injuries and be fresh.”