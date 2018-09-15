Sat September 15, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
September 15, 2018

Europe undaunted by Woods and Mickelson at Ryder Cup: Fleetwood

HONG KONG: Ryder Cup debutant Tommy Fleetwood claims neither he nor his European team mates will be overawed by the presence of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the United States line-up at the biennial trans-Atlantic head-to-head later this month.

Woods and Mickelson were included among US team Jim Furyk’s picks for the clash, which will be held at Le Golf National course just outside Paris from September 28 to 30.

Fleetwood believes his teammates’ familiarity with the duo as well as home advantage will boost their bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

“Most of us guys on the European team play in the same tournaments against Phil and Tiger week in and week out at the moment,” he said on a conference call to confirm his involvement in this year’s Hong Kong Open.

“You can’t deny they’re two of the best golfers ever and they always will be, but when you tee it up you’re just playing another golfer, it doesn’t matter who it is.

“They were always guaranteed to be picked and they’ve had good years themselves. Phil won a World Golf Championship and Tiger could have won three or four events on his comeback and he’s done better than anybody thought he was going to do, especially this year, and he’s playing some great stuff.

“But that will make no difference to us, it really won’t. It will help their team in an experience sense just because they’ve played so many Ryder Cups but it will make no difference to us.”

The Americans are looking to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 and Fleetwood feels the advantage of playing on a course regularly used for European Tour events could give the home team the edge over a talented US team.“It can’t do any harm on a golf course that we’ve all played on quite a lot,” said Fleetwood, who won the French Open at Le Golf National last year.

“It’s difficult to say that against the best players in the world who play at major venues that it will make that much difference, but if it’s going to go in anybody’s favour it will go in Europe’s, to be at home and to be on that golf course.

“Last time it was in America and the way they set the golf course up was massively in favour of the USA and that’s just the way it is.”

On that occasion the Europeans suffered a heavy 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine National, but Fleetwood is expecting a much more competitive contest this time after Europe captain Thomas Bjorn selected Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson to bolster his squad.“I think both teams look great this year,” he added.

