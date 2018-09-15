Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sports

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-IAAF chief Diack faces fresh charges

PARIS: French authorities have added to former IAAF president Lamine Diack’s legal problems by charging him with favouring his son in negotiations over sponsorship and TV rights, sources close to the case told AFP on Friday.

Diack was head of the governing body of global athletics from 1999 until his arrest in France in 2015.He was charged at the time with taking millions of dollars to cover up failed Russian doping tests along with two other IAAF officials.

A tribunal led by anti-corruption judge Renaud van Ruymbeke has continued to investigate the 85-year-old, who is forbidden to leave France. The latest charges were brought on June 26 and accuse Diack of a “breach of trust.”

They stem from the cooperation of the IAAF, now led by Diack’s former vice president Sebastian Coe, which gave investigators copies of all its sponsorship contracts from 2008 to 2015.

Diack is accused of exploiting his position to enable his son Papa Massata Diack, known as PMD, “to appropriate IAAF receipts from sponsors”, including Chinese broadcaster CCTV, Russian state bank VTB, Samsung of South Korea and Chinese oil refiner Sinopec.

PMD has been on Interpol’s most wanted list since December 2015 but is sheltering in Dakar as the Senegalese government refuses to extradite him to France.

At the court appearance in June, van Ruymbeke made an inventory of PMD’s invoices to the IAAF, some of which were sent directly to Lamine Diack. In 2012, the total was $501,206. In 2014, it was $825,955.

“Why did you agree to give your son so many advantages?” van Ruymbeke asked.After the collapse of ISL, the Swiss sports rights broker that went bust in 2001, the IAAF sold its commercial rights to Dentsu. The Japanese company in turn subcontracted rights to AMS, a company founded by ex-ISL staff. Both have connections with PMD.In 2014, Lamine Diack signed a contract extension with Dentsu running from 2020 to 2029.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC