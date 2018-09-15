Sat September 15, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Share

Bangladesh eye Sri Lanka scalp in Asia Cup opener

DUBAI: Zaheer Abbas believes Bangladesh could be the surprise package of the Asia Cup, which gets underway here from Saturday (today) with a game in which the Tigers will take on Sri Lanka.

It’s the big game of Pool B and could produce an upset of sorts if Bangladesh play to their true potential.Zaheer, the former Pakistan captain, recently told ‘The News’ that Bangladesh are a side with the ability to pull off major upsets.

Both the teams are grappling with injuries to their key players.Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan needs surgery on his left little finger, but has pushed it back till after the Asia Cup. Shakib’s teammate and senior opener Tamim Iqbal has a swollen right ring finger while off-spinner Nazmul Hossain has an injury in his bowling hand.

Sri Lanka also have injury worries with batsman Danushka Gunathilaka returning home even before the start of the tournament with a lower back problem. He has been replaced by off-spinning all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya.

Dinesh Chandimal is also out with a finger injury. Niroshan Dickwella, the wicket-keeper batsman, has since replaced him.Bangladesh come into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series win over West Indies in the Caribbean, while Sri Lanka suffered defeat in their last assignment, a five-match home series against South Africa, but have some momentum after having won the last two games of that series and then the one-off Twenty20 International.

If recent bilateral history is anything to go by, the team currently coached by Chandika Hathurusingha beat the team formerly coached by the same man twice in a row to win the triangular series in Dhaka in January. However, Bangladesh had their revenge in the Nidahas Trophy against the hosts, and come into this tournament as the higher-ranked of the two teams.

Despite injury scare, Bangladesh have a full-strength side to pick from, with the mainstays Shakib, Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman all there.

With Chandimal out, Sri Lanka can’t make the same claim, but their squad looks strong on papers too. Experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has class while Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Suranga Lakmal and the returning Lasith Malinga can also be match-winners on their day.

The return of Malinga has been one of the stories in the lead-up to the event, with the paceman not having played any international cricket since September last year.But despite the presence of Lakmal and Malinga, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya could well be the frontman of the bowling attack on the slowish tracks.

With Afghanistan the third team in the group, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will try to make a good start to the tournament and make sure they don’t fall behind in the race for the Super Four.

Meanwhile, action in Pool A will begin from Sunday with title favourites Pakistan taking on minnows Hong Kong, who made it to the six-nation contest by winning the qualifying event in Malaysia. —with inputs from agencies

Today’s Fixture

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

4:30 pm PST

