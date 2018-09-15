Roche steps up efficiency drive

LONDON/ZURICH: Roche, the world´s biggest producer of cancer drugs, is stepping up cost cuts in an efficiency drive made unavoidable by competition from cut-price copies of three mega-brands from its famed U.S. Genentech biotech stable.

Even though the Swiss company has some of the pharmaceutical industry´s most admired research and development labs, it is now battling to increase medicine sales as its biotech portfolio ages and rivalry intensifies.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters he was confident he could fill the sales gap but expects only "moderate growth" into 2019 - helped by newer drugs such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis (MS) - before a "re-acceleration" around 2021-22."If you have such a sharp portfolio shift as we have now, then of course you have to reallocate resources in a more dramatic way," Schwan said. "That´s what we are doing." The company will have to run fast to stand still. Roche estimates it could have a $10 billion sales gap to fill by 2022 from rival incursions into cancer treatment, territory the Swiss drugmaker has long dominated.