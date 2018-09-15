SECP holds awareness seminar

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday organised a seminar on Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017, and the importance of the law in corporatisation and corporate compliance.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with the Lahore Tax Bar Association, was to create awareness among the business community and other stakeholders regarding the importance of the law under the Companies Act, 2017.

Officials from the SECP’s Company Registration Office highlighted the measures taken by the SECP for increasing corporatisation and corporate compliance. A detailed presentation was given on the salient features of Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017, post-incorporation responsibilities and formation of associations under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Monim Sultan, president of Lahore Tax Bar Association, appreciated the SECP’s contribution in the development of the corporate sector. He thanked the SECP for holding these seminars on a regular basis.

The SECP officials informed the audience that being the apex regulator of corporate sector, the SECP has always collaborated with the professional and trade bodies in the past, and that it would conduct more seminars and workshops in collaboration with professional and trade bodies in near future.