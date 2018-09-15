Copper dips

Manila : London copper edged lower on Friday, pulling back from a two-week high reached in the prior session, as investors exercised caution ahead of possible trade talks between the United States and China to resolve an escalating tariff war.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

Investors were also eyeing a slew of Chinese data due out this morning for trading cues, including industrial output and retail sales.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $6,015 a tonne by 0101 GMT.

The industrial metal has gained 1.4 percent so far this week, having hit a two-week top of $6,074 on Thursday.