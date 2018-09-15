Gold rises

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data dimmed the case for a faster pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,203.55 an ounce as of 0108 GMT.

The bullion hit its highest since August 28 at $1,212.65 on Thursday before

reversing its course to close 0.4 percent lower.

It has gained 0.7 percent so far this week, heading for its first weekly gain in three.

U.S. gold futures were mostly steady at $1,208.50 an ounce. U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in August as increases in gasoline and rents were offset by declines in healthcare and apparel costs, and underlying inflation pressures also appeared to be slowing.

The CPI data came after soft U.S. wholesale price data.