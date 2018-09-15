Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady in the interbank currency market on Friday, dealers said. The local currency finished at 124.24 against the greenback, unchanged from Thursday’s close.

Dealers said the rupee was range-bound due to soft dollar demand from importers and the corporate sector.

However, inventors were concerned about the dismal foreign direct investment data issued by the central bank the same day.

In the open market, the local currency rose against the dollar. It closed at 125.50 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 125.70. Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 40 percent to $288.2 million in the first two months of the fiscal year.