Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady in the interbank currency market on Friday, dealers said. The local currency finished at 124.24 against the greenback, unchanged from Thursday’s close.

Dealers said the rupee was range-bound due to soft dollar demand from importers and the corporate sector.

However, inventors were concerned about the dismal foreign direct investment data issued by the central bank the same day.

In the open market, the local currency rose against the dollar. It closed at 125.50 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 125.70. Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 40 percent to $288.2 million in the first two months of the fiscal year.

