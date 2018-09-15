Stocks close slightly lower on profit taking in energy, financial sectors

Stocks fell on Friday amid across the board selling as investors opted to lock in gains in selected blue chip energy, auto, cement, and financial shares on institutional interest, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said bearish sentiments persisted amid institutional selling in selected scrips across the board, as investors were anxious about the economic outlook.

Uncertainty over terms of the revised finance bill and reports of government plan to go for slashing the Public Sector Development Program invited selling in steel and cement stocks.

“Investor concerns over unresolved circular debt crises, falling forex reserves, dismal data on auto sales for July-August 2018, and foreign outflows played a catalytic role in the bearish close at the PSX,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.32 percent or 129.60 points to close at 40,920.31 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 0.56 percent or 112.31 points to end at 20,023.55 points.

As many as 367 scrips were active, of which 179 moved up, 169 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 156.759 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 148.992 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Al-Habib Securities said the bourse started positive on market reports that some funds arrived from Saudi Arabia to support the balance of payment position.

However, the early gains were pared in the second half, as investors started selling for profit-taking on the back of Thursday’s gains, he added.

Cement and steel shares were once again active on the new government stance that they will commit all the agreements made under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The government officials held talks with the Chinese ambassador, and reviewed the projects progressing under the CPEC.

Mari Petroleum recorded tremendous rise of Rs8.89/share, with its share price reaching Rs1,516 as the E&P company filed a statement with the bourse disclosing it has made a discovery in Ziarat, Balochistan, where initial reports indicate throughput of 1,500bpd of crude oil.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Services, up Rs45.00 to close at Rs945.00/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs32.50 to finish at Rs1,325.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs116.00 to close at Rs2,482.00/share, and Murree Brewery, down Rs40.08 to close at Rs763.82/share.

Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 16.758 million shares. The scrip gained Re1 to close at Rs14.44/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of 6.337 million shares, with its scrip gaining Rs0.64 to close at Rs33.21/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Habib Bank, recording a turnover of 4.929 million shares. The scrip lost Rs2.79 to end at Rs144.69/share.