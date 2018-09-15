Can businessmen-turned-lawmakers deliver goods equitably?

LAHORE: We are all wary of businessmen joining government but we miss the point that our political system provides opportunities to all politicians to protect their vested interest and it is not confined to businessmen politicians only.

It is true that many businessmen resign from their executive posts in their organisation as soon as they join the government but their shares in their businesses remain intact. This is the reason that the actions of even these businessmen have to be closely watched to ensure that there is no vested interest in their decisions. In developed economies the rules are so transparent and fair that anyone, who is in power corridors, does not dare to take advantage of his/her position for personal gains.

We have not developed a policy that checks promotion of vested interest. There should be a transparent policy that puts checks on all politicians particularly those in power which ensures that their decisions do not promote their interests.

It should be understood that businessmen do fund elections the world over. Some do it openly and others discretely obviously to protect their interests if the party they supported assumes power.

They are not officially given any official position in power corridors but their influence on the politicians cannot be ruled out. The media acts as a watchdog in this regard to ensure fair play.

It is up to the political leadership to assess the competence and integrity of the person before assigning responsibilities in economic field. There is no doubt that a businessman is well aware of the bottlenecks created by flawed policies for the entrepreneurs. There is no harm in benefitting from this experience. However a transparent system of ‘check and balance’ is essential to curb any excesses by such person to promote his business interest.

This is done the world over and the checks are so strong that only persons with national dedication and integrity dare to accept assignments in economic ministries.

The businessmen on the basis of their experience could help formulate sector specific strategies keeping in view the limitations that different economic ministries face in implementing their policies. Hurdles in implementation of policies result in disaster. A dedicated businessman in power corridor would resist deviation from good policy. On the other hand a businessman with vested interest would ask the bureaucracy to make changes in that policy that would suit his interest.

The reputation of our bureaucrats to succumb to the pressures of ruling party is well known. Businessmen can influence the government from outside as well to trigger changes according to their desire.

No industrial policy in Pakistan would work until all the economic ministries work in cohesion. The ministries of finance, environment, water and power and petroleum and natural resources should be on same page if any government wants to achieve the target of accelerated industrialisation.

So cohesion in this regard was seen during the first three years of Musharaf rule when the then commerce minister Razzak Dawood, finance minister Shaukat Aziz, privatisation minister Altaf Saleem, and governor State Bank Dr Ishrat Hussain ensured that economic ministries act in coordination with each other. Two of these gentlemen were from the business community.

The present regime has only Razzak Dawood in the economic team who is a businessman. It is yet to be seen whether he would be able to create similar cohesion in the present set up.

Businessmen know that market access is the third big issue. Our rulers should reject aid offered for our cooperation in war against terror and insist on similar market access that the developed markets have offered to numerous nations as reward for much smaller cooperation.

We can easily double our textile exports if we have similar market access as enjoyed by Bangladesh in Western economies. Our emphasis in talks with India should be on free and fair trade without any trade or non trade barriers.

Free trade is beneficial for both India and Pakistan if the rules of game are fair and equitable.

Dawood was the only commerce minister in our country who worked tirelessly to gain market access. Would he be given the powers to do it again?

Businessmen also know that lack of skills is another major problem in Pakistan. The low-skilled jobs are rapidly vanishing as the industry opts for new technologies. Those that supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in election should guide it to establish a web of technical education institutes throughout the country would resolve this issue.