Centre can’t impose new LG system on Sindh: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that the federal administration does not have the authority to forcibly impose any new local government system on the province.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) media cell, Saeed Ghani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) federal government is free to implement a new LG system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI’s provincial administrations are in power. “But the Centre cannot force a new LG system on us.”

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said that even during past dictatorial regimes, the country had a uniform LG system in all its provinces.

He told the media that the mandate of the people of Karachi was stolen in this year’s general elections. He said the PPP would continue to serve the people of Lyari and the rest of Karachi irrespective of the results of polls.

PTI man jumps ship On the occasion, Nasir Karim Baloch, who had contested the July 25 general elections from Lyari’s provincial assembly constituency PS-108 on a PTI ticket, announced jumping ship to join the PPP.

Baloch said that he had rejoined his parent political party. The former PTI member said that he was saddened that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had lost the general elections from the constituency of Lyari. “We shall work together to make Lyari the bastion of support for the PPP once again.” He claimed that the PTI is not a political party, but rather “a commercial and a multinational party”, where there is no respect for the common political workers.

He said that capitalists have been running the entire show in the PTI and they have been running the party in the manner of a public limited company.

PPP leader Waqar Mehdi said that Baloch had always been a prominent figure of the social and sporting scene of Lyari, adding that his services would be employed by the PPP to work for the people of Lyari in the best of manners.