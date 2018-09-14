Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Centre can’t impose new LG system on Sindh: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that the federal administration does not have the authority to forcibly impose any new local government system on the province.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) media cell, Saeed Ghani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) federal government is free to implement a new LG system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI’s provincial administrations are in power. “But the Centre cannot force a new LG system on us.”

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said that even during past dictatorial regimes, the country had a uniform LG system in all its provinces.

He told the media that the mandate of the people of Karachi was stolen in this year’s general elections. He said the PPP would continue to serve the people of Lyari and the rest of Karachi irrespective of the results of polls.

PTI man jumps ship On the occasion, Nasir Karim Baloch, who had contested the July 25 general elections from Lyari’s provincial assembly constituency PS-108 on a PTI ticket, announced jumping ship to join the PPP.

Baloch said that he had rejoined his parent political party. The former PTI member said that he was saddened that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had lost the general elections from the constituency of Lyari. “We shall work together to make Lyari the bastion of support for the PPP once again.” He claimed that the PTI is not a political party, but rather “a commercial and a multinational party”, where there is no respect for the common political workers.

He said that capitalists have been running the entire show in the PTI and they have been running the party in the manner of a public limited company.

PPP leader Waqar Mehdi said that Baloch had always been a prominent figure of the social and sporting scene of Lyari, adding that his services would be employed by the PPP to work for the people of Lyari in the best of manners.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments