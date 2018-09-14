Woman dies, 3 injured in Gojra acid attack

GOJRA: Woman dies while her two children and husband severely injured as a man threw acid over them on Wednesday night in Chak 92 JB area in retaliation for being ousted from the village after she accused him of harassment.

According to police the suspect who was identified as Safdar threw acid on the family as revenge after he was forced to leave the village following harassment allegations.

Safdar forced the girl’s mother to drink acid killing her on the spot police added.

The girl’s father Anwar and her eight year old brother Mohsin were shifted to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad for treatment police further said.

As revenge for his ouster the man threw acid on the woman and her family police said. Raids were underway to arrest the suspect police added.

According to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier this year 143 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire in Pakistan last year.

Earlier on September 12 as many as six people received burn injuries when unknown suspects threw acid on them in an area of Lahore. The incident occurred in Manawa in which five women and a man were injured. The victims were shifted to Mayo Hosptial for treatment. The accused fled the scene after attacking the group of people while police have launched investigations into the matter.