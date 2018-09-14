Fri September 14, 2018
APP
September 14, 2018

Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Youm-e-Ashur

MIRPUR (AJK): In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up to maintain peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam ahead of Youm-e-Ashur.

Police have been put on alert to maintain law and order and frustrate any attempt of subversion and terrorism in the area during religious gatherings of Muharram, a senior AJK government official told APP on Thursday.

It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across Azad Jammu & Kashmir following the full mutual sectarian harmony and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought and sects besides the minority communities.

The AJK administration including the State Police authorities were giving final touches to the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division.

The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the arrival of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcing agencies were inking the fool proof security arrangements in this connection.

“Additional police force is being deputed all over AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division to maintain peace and tranquillity during the sacred month” the official said while elaborating the security arrangements being taken in the district during Muharram-ul-Haraam.

