Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 14, 2018

Share

UNSG names India for retaliation against those helping UN on rights issues

ISLAMABAD: India, Myanmar and Russia are among several countries named in a report by United Nations chief Antonio Guterres that details an 'alarming' level of harsh reprisals and intimidation against those who cooperate with the UN on Human Rights issues. The ninth annual report of the UN Secretary-General details the level of retaliation against Human Rights defenders on a country-by-country basis, including allegations of killing, torture, arbitrary arrests, and public stigmatisation campaigns, which also target victims of rights abuse.

The report documents allegations of reprisals and intimidation in 38 countries, some of which are members of the Human Rights Council. Prior to officially presenting the Human Rights Council with the report next week, Assistant Rights Chief Andrew Gilmour said the cases of reprisals and intimidation detailed in the report and its two annexes 'represent the tip of the iceberg', adding that 'many more are reported to us'. "We are also increasingly seeing legal, political and administrative hurdles used to intimidate and silence --- civil society," he said.

The report points out that selective laws and new legislation are restricting and obstructing organisations from cooperating with the UN including by limiting their funding capacity, especially from foreign donors. The countries named in Annex 1 of the report, in which new cases are listed are Bahrain, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, India, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mali, Morocco, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Countries named in Annex 2, where the UN has been following up, and where cases are ongoing, are Algeria, Bahrain, Burundi, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Pakistan, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

In the context of India, the report states that in November 2017, two special procedures mandate holders expressed concern at the use of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of 2010 to restrict the work of non-governmental organisations who seek to cooperate with the United Nations, for example, by refusing to renew or grant licenses. The report said that the special procedures mandate holders drew attention to the revocation of the license of the Centre for Promotion of Social Concern (also known as People's Watch) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

In October 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs had refused to renew the organisation's license to receive foreign funding and its bank accounts were frozen. The SG report points out that selective laws and new legislation are restricting and obstructing organisations from cooperating with the UN, including by limiting their funding capacity, especially from foreign donors.

The cases of Kartik Murukutla, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and Khurram Parvez, Chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances and Programme Coordinator of the Central Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), were also mentioned in the report. According to the report, the fear of reprisals is not only visible in the field, where UN personnel often encounter people who are too-frightened to speak with them, but also at what would perhaps be regarded as safe spaces such as UN Headquarters in New York, Geneva and elsewhere.

Against the backdrop of numerous non-governmental organisations, human rights defenders, activists and experts having been labeled 'terrorists' by their governments, it highlights a 'disturbing trend' of national security and counter-terrorism strategies used to block UN access to communities and civil society organisations. 'The real global threat of terrorism notwithstanding, this issue must be tackled without compromising respect for human rights,' the report says. The wide scope of reprisals greatly inhibits the UN's work, including in conflict settings, when delivering humanitarian assistance or in protecting civilians, it adds. "Governments can do much more to stop reprisals, ensure that they do not recur, and hold those responsible to account for their actions," Gilmour said.

Comments

