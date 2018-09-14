Fri September 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Admiral Zafar lauds Pak Navy troops’ morale at all levels

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects and lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The naval chief was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded here at Naval Headquarters. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Admiral Abbasi also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards “Green Pakistan” initiative of the government and directed the commands to make every effort to protect our environment by tree plantation campaigns.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all chiefs of staff, principal staff officers and field commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies, plans and operational preparedness.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were given to chief of the Naval Staff.

Special prayers and Fateha were offered for Shuhada and national heroes including martyrs of Pakistan Navy who laid their precious lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi called on Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak here Thursday on assuming the office of the Defence Minister.

During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean region came under discussion, says a press release.

The defence minister assured the naval chief of government’s resolve to strengthen and enhance the capability of the armed forces, so as to affectively cope with prevailing challenges and ensure fool proof defence of the national frontiers.

The minister expressed his confidence that under the able command of Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi Pakistan Navy would emerge as a reckonable force to meet any challenge in maritime domain.

The naval chief briefed the minister on the current developments in the region and apprised him of the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. He highlighted that Pakistan Navy was well prepared to meet any challenge and ensure defence of the maritime frontiers of the country.

