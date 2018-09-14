Indian troops martyr two more youths in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more youth in Jammu district on Thursday.According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the troops during joint massive operation launched by the Indian forces in Jhajjar Kotli area of the district.

The troops used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the operation. Meanwhile, SDPO Nagrota, driver of SHO Katra and three Indian paramilitary forces personnel were injured in an attack during siege and search operation.

Operation and firing is going on from both sides, said an official. Earlier, the troops also martyred two youth in Sopore town, today. The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army’s 22-Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group at Arampora in the town.