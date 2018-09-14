PTI names candidates for by-polls to be held on October 14

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday issued the list of candidates for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies constituencies for the upcoming by-election on October 14.

Interestingly, the party has pitched Maulana Naseem Ali Shah for NA-35, Bannu, one of the four seats Prime Minister Imran Khan had vacated and retained his Mianwali seat. Shah had left Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, a few months back and joined PTI.

Another seat left by Imran was NA-131, Lahore, which saw a tough contest between Humayun Akhtar and Waleed Iqbal: the party decided to field Akhtar, who joined the party recently while Iqbal is most likely to be fielded for the Senate’s general seat, vacated by incumbent Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar.

Alamgir Khan will contest from NA-243, Karachi, yet another seat vacated by Imran. Similarly, from NA-53, the federal capital, the fourth seat vacated by Imran, PTI’s Ali Awan will take part in by-election.

PTI’s Tahir Sadiq had won both seats of the National Assembly from Attock and he decided to vacate NA-56, from where now Malik Khurram will be the party candidate. Malik Amin Aslam had declined to contest from this constituency, it was learnt. Mansoor Hayat Khan has been nominated from NA-63, whereas Aftab Siddiqui has been named to contest from NA-247.

On the provincial seat, Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother, who had returned from Canada, Faisal Amin Khan will contest from PK-97. An old party worker Muhammad Irfan will contest from PK-78. The election on this seat was postponed following the act of terror, which saw Haroon Bilour and some others getting martyred just ahead of July 25 general election.

One Sajid Ali will contest from PK-03, Fazal Moula from PK-07, Qadir Bakhsh from PS-87, Shahnawaz Raja from PP-27, Zahra Batool from PP-272 and Awais Dareshak from PP-296.

A party source told The News that the names of candidates were finalised at a meeting at the Prime Minister House Tuesday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is conducting the by-election on seats, vacated by legislators or where election was not held due to different reasons on July 25.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that no relative of incumbent minister or lawmaker will be preferred over a deserving party worker and he ensured it, as some ministers and even governors wanted their close relatives fielded in the by-election,” he claimed.