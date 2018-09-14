Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

Wajid Ali Syed
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Decision to halt Pak military aid not taken lightly: US NSA

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton has said that the Trump administration’s decision to suspend military assistance to Pakistan was not taken lightly.

In an apparent address to a local think tank, the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies, Bolton had said that the decision was taken before he joined the administration but, “It was done knowing fully well that Pakistan is a nuclear weapons state, and the risk that the government could fall into the hands of terrorists that would get control of those nuclear weapons was particularly serious,” some local and foreign media outlets including Al Jazeera claimed.

Bolton was quoted in these reports saying that US wanted Pakistan to cooperate, and to convey the very message the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Islamabad. “We hoped and expected that Pakistan would cooperate fully in the war against terrorism, which they had committed to do,” reports said.

However, the full speech he delivered at the think tank talked about Pakistan just once and that too in reference to US Navy Seals mission that killed Osama bin Laden. He had announced US policy towards the International Criminal Court at the think tank on Monday. “The ‘crime of aggression’ could become a pretext for politically motivated investigations,” he said in his speech adding, “was the mission of US Navy Seals that killed OBL in Pakistan a crime of aggression? What about the US and coalition strikes in Syria to protect innocent children from chemical weapons?”

Since the beginning of this year President Trump halted military aid to Pakistan alleging that the county was not taking action against terrorist outfits inside its territory.

Just a week before Secretary Pompeo landed in Islamabad to hold meeting with the new government officials, the Pentagon asked Congress to allow it to use the funds, set aside for Pakistan, now for other purposes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments