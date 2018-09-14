Fri September 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

NAB again objects to Sharifs’ petitions challenging Avenfield verdict

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday again expressed reservations about hearings on former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar’s petitions challenging the Avenfield reference verdict against them.

Division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions.

While presenting his arguments before the court, NAB Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi said if daily hearings could be conducted on petitions against the verdict, there could also be daily hearings on the appeals. Defence lawyers should argue on the appeals for two hours daily.

To this Justice Athar Miangul asked NAB prosecutor to move forward as the court had heard his reservations.

NAB prosecutor argued that after inclusion of section 426 and 497 of the criminal procedure code in the NAB ordinance of 1999, the high court don’t have powers to suspend sentences. “High court can’t decide writ petitions if there is no hardship,” he added.

The NAB prosecutor then said, “If a sentence is more than three years, the punishment cannot immediately be suspended.”

Qureshi once again objected and said that the accountability bureau was not made party in the petitions and therefore, they are not maintainable.

NAB prosecutor then told the court that his mother had a stroke last night and she is admitted to the hospital and he has been there with her in Lahore.

He requested the court to allow him to conclude his arguments on Monday.

Accepting his request the court adjourned the hearing till September 17 (Monday) and NAB prosecutor would conclude his arguments.

