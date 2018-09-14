Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sewer damaged by BRT not repaired after two months

PESHAWAR: The residents continued to suffer as a sewerage line damaged due to the development work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Hayatabad couldn’t be repaired even after over two months.

The BRT workers had damaged the sewerage line near Bagh-e-Naran in Phase-II in Hayatabad, which resulted in the accumulation of the sewerage water in the area and Phase-III chowk.

The foul smell emanating from has made breathing for the people living in this and phase-III difficult.

The BRT crew damaged the sewerage line while digging the site for construction of an elevated crossing.

The elevated crossings of BRT are being developed from Tatara Park in Phase-IV to the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology in Phase-III in Hayatabad.

Amjad Amin, a resident of Phase-III, said that the sewerage water was accumulated in the Phase-III Chowk, spreading stench all around.

“The sewerage water is flowing into the nearby seasonal stream and the bad smell has been troubling the residents for the last two months,” said Amjad Amin.

He said they had brought the issue into the notice of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), but no action was taken to repair the damaged sewerage line.

When contacted, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Israrul Haq said that he had directed the staff concerned to get the damaged sewerage line repaired.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments