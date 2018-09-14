Woman gives birth to triplets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A woman gave birth to triplets at Mardan Medical Complex on Thursday.
Wife of Tayyab, a resident of Ganderi Payan in Risalpur, gave birth to triplets including a male and two female babies. All the three babies and their mother are healthy and were discharged from the hospital, said a doctor.
NOWSHERA: A woman gave birth to triplets at Mardan Medical Complex on Thursday.
Wife of Tayyab, a resident of Ganderi Payan in Risalpur, gave birth to triplets including a male and two female babies. All the three babies and their mother are healthy and were discharged from the hospital, said a doctor.
Comments