Shoora-e-Hamdard: Speakers want govt policy to ensure jobs for youth

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a session arranged by the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to evolve a policy to ensure employment opportunities for the youth and groom them for coping with the emerging challenges.

They were speaking at the session of the Shoora-e-Hamdard, which is arranged regularly every month. The topic was, “The newly elected government, challenges and expectations.”

A noted cultural activist, writer, columnist and speaker of the Shoora-e-Hamdard,

Dr Salahuddin, presided over the event.

The guest speaker was Sardar Farooq Ahmad Jan Babar, a Saraiki language poet from the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a retired official of the Police Department.

In his keynote address, the guest speaker said the newly elected government would have to keep education on top of its list of priorities. “Health and the tax collection have importance as well,” he added while elaborating on his earlier statement.

Sardar Babar said it was heartening to note that a drive had been launched for the construction of small dams to cope with the water challenges. “But the larger dams are a greater need. The construction of such reservoirs should not be ignored,” he pointed out.

The guest speaker said a majority of the youth supported the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This is why they should be groomed in a manner which motivates them to keep the national interest supreme, not personal considerations,” he argued and urged the government to move quickly to devise a policy that trains the youth and ensures employment opportunities for them.

The main speech was followed by suggestions put forward by members of the Shoora-e-Hamdard and observers present on the occasion.

A retired professor, Dr Nasiruddin Azam Khan, said, “We would have to inculcate the spirit of unity, faith and discipline in every government department.”

“This power of the faith will help us identify and achieve the national goal,” said the academician who has served as principal of the Khyber Medical College, Peshawar.

Dr Iqbal Khalil, a social worker and former local government representative, believed that the first priority with the newly installed government should be an improvement in governance and other administrative affairs.

“I have had the experience of working with [Prime Minister] Imran Khan. No doubt he is a popular leader but he will have to adopt a proactive approach, listen to the people and act accordingly,” said the Shoora-e-Hamdard member who was once the naib nazim of Peshawar district and convener of the Peshawar District Council almost 18 years back.

Mushtaq Hussain Bukhari said the PTI had given a 100 days plan. He believed that the PTI government was striving to accomplish the plan as per the aspirations of the people.

Ghazala Yousaf said that a considerable number of the woman community was still jobless despite having the requisite educational qualifications. She asked the government to come up with a policy forthwith to ensure jobs for the women who were nearly half of the total population of the country.

Malik Liaquat Tabassum, Professor Roshan Khattak, Jawad Ahmad and Abdul Qadeer Najafi expressed views on the topic.

The participants of the session offered a special prayer for the eternal peace of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as September 11 marked his death anniversary.